Jeff Ulbrich: I was frustrated and angry at Malachi Corley, that will never happen again

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich was not happy with rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley, who was about to score a touchdown but dropped the football just inches before crossing the goal line.

“Definitely frustrated to be honest, and angry at the same time,” Ulbrich said of his feelings after Corley’s bonehead play. “But what an amazing opportunity for this kid to grow and learn from. I promise you,10 years from now when he’s still playing in this league, that will never happen again.”

Ulbrich was asked what he said to Corley afterward.

“First of all, You can’t do that. And second of all, You owe us one,” Ulbrich said he told Corley.

It’s incredible that NFL players with a clear path to the end zone will sometimes drop the football inside the 1-yard line, but it has happened several times. It’s as dumb a mistake as a player can make on the football field, and players keep making it. Even if Ulbrich is confident Corley won’t make it again.