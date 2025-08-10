 Skip navigation
Jeff Wilson will rejoin the 49ers

  
Published August 10, 2025 03:03 PM

Running back Jeff Wilson is heading back to the 49ers.

Wilson’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shaun O’Dare told ESPN that their client is going to sign with the 49ers. Wilson played for the team for four-plus seasons before being traded to the Dolphins in 2022.

The 49ers worked Wilson out recently, but opted to sign Ameer Abdullah. Abdullah injured his rib in the team’s first preseason game and the team is also dealing with injuries to Isaac Guerendo and Jordan James.

Veteran running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn also signed with the team this weekend.

Wilson ran 390 times for 1,733 yards and 15 touchdowns during his first stint with the Niners. He had 141 carries for 637 yards and three touchdowns in Miami.