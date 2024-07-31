 Skip navigation
Jeffery Simmons apologizes for verbal altercation with radio host

  
Published July 31, 2024 01:10 PM

On Tuesday, Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons got into a verbal altercation with a radio host who was broadcasting live from practice. On Wednesday, Simmons apologized for his behavior.

Here’s the exchange with Buck Reising of 104.5 The Zone. Simmons can be heard calling Reising a “pussy” at one point. Simmons was upset with things Reising had posted on on social media.

That’s not who I am,” Simmons said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “That’s not who I want to be seen as. I talked to Buck. We have an understanding. . . .

“At the end of the day, I take full accountability of my actions on the field. I mean, that’ll never happen again. . . . I always talk about that switch, when to turn it on, when to turn it off. I kind of still had it on coming off the field.”

The Titans issued no comment on the situation. They presumably had something to say to Simmons.

After all, teams invite media to cover training camp through events such as live broadcasts in order to generate interest in the home market. This isn’t the kind of interest the Titans were hoping to generate.