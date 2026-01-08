Jeffery Simmons named the AFC defensive player of the month

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons closed out the 2025 season with some of his best play.

Simmons had 26 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in the team’s final five games. One of those tackles for loss resulted in a safety in Tennessee’s win over the Chiefs.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Simmons has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the month for the first time in his career.

Simmons’ 4.5 sacks in December and January’s games pushed him to a career-high 11 for the season. He’ll be hoping that his play contributes to a few more wins once the Titans return to action in 2026.