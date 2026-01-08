 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_260108.jpg
What’s next for Dolphins after firing McDaniel?
nbc_csu_bufvsjax_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_gbvschi_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Packers vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_260108.jpg
What’s next for Dolphins after firing McDaniel?
nbc_csu_bufvsjax_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_gbvschi_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Packers vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeffery Simmons named the AFC defensive player of the month

  
Published January 8, 2026 12:15 PM

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons closed out the 2025 season with some of his best play.

Simmons had 26 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in the team’s final five games. One of those tackles for loss resulted in a safety in Tennessee’s win over the Chiefs.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Simmons has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the month for the first time in his career.

Simmons’ 4.5 sacks in December and January’s games pushed him to a career-high 11 for the season. He’ll be hoping that his play contributes to a few more wins once the Titans return to action in 2026.