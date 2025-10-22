 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeffery Simmons week-to-week with a hamstring injury

  
Published October 22, 2025 01:59 PM

The Titans have had a hard time competing at full strength this season and their effort to change that against the Colts in Week 8 will be complicated by a pair of injuries to key defensive players.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons injured his hamstring against the Patriots in last Sunday’s 31-18 loss and interim head coach Mike McCoy said on Wednesday that Simmons is considered “week-to-week” as they move toward this Sunday’s game against the Colts.

McCoy also said that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is going to miss some time with a quad injury. Sneed was on the team’s injury report for the same reason last week and he left the loss to the Patriots after aggravating it.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley did not play against New England and McCoy said his status will be updated on the team’s injury report later in the day.