Jeffery Simmons week-to-week with a hamstring injury

The Titans have had a hard time competing at full strength this season and their effort to change that against the Colts in Week 8 will be complicated by a pair of injuries to key defensive players.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons injured his hamstring against the Patriots in last Sunday’s 31-18 loss and interim head coach Mike McCoy said on Wednesday that Simmons is considered “week-to-week” as they move toward this Sunday’s game against the Colts.

McCoy also said that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is going to miss some time with a quad injury. Sneed was on the team’s injury report for the same reason last week and he left the loss to the Patriots after aggravating it.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley did not play against New England and McCoy said his status will be updated on the team’s injury report later in the day.