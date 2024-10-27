Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah carted off on backboard, Denzel Ward ruled out

It looks like the Browns will be without two of their key defensive players for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been carted off the field on a backboard late in the third quarter.

Owusu-Koramoah went down after helping tackle Derrick Henry on a 10-yard run.

In his fourth season, Owusu-Koramoah entered the weekend with 2.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss this season.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has also been ruled out with a head injury. While Cleveland did not directly announce a concussion, Ward has suffered five documented concussions during his time in the league, with the fifth coming in this year’s training camp.

Cleveland leads Baltimore 20-17 at the start of the fourth quarter.

UPDATE 3:35 p.m. ET: It’s officially a neck injury for Owusu-Koramoah, according to the CBS broadcast. He has movement in all extremities and is being transported to a local hospital. Additionally, the Browns have clarified that Ward is in concussion protocol but has not yet been diagnosed with a concussion.