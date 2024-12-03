Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won’t return from IR this week

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will not return this week.

“I’d rule him out this game, but I’m not going to go much further than that,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday, via 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns placed Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve Nov. 2, so he is eligible to return at any time after sitting out the required four games. But it is unknown if or when Owusu-Koramoah will return.

He was briefly hospitalized with a neck injury following a collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry in Week 8.

Owusu-Koramoah had 61 tackles, three sacks, an interception, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble in the first eight weeks of the season.