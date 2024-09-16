 Skip navigation
Jermaine Johnson confirms he tore his Achilles

  
Published September 16, 2024 12:43 PM

Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson confirmed that he tore his Achilles in Sunday’s win over the Titans.

Johnson left the game on a cart after a non-contact injury and said after the game that he thought someone stepped on the back of his leg, which is a hallmark of Achilles tears. An MRI on Monday confirmed the severity of Johnson’s injury.

“It’s official,” Johnson said in a video posted to X. “MRI just came back positive. Well, negative information but positive results. I did tear my Achilles. But we good, man, we in great spirits. We gonna get back right, it’s just another opportunity to brag about what I came from.”

Will McDonald, Micheal Clemons, Takk McKinley, Braiden McGregor, and Eric Watts are the other defensive ends on the active roster. Haason Reddick is on the team’s reserve/did not report list after holding out of training camp in search of a new contract that the Jets have been unwilling to give him, but the Johnson injury could lead to a different approach.