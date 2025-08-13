Jermaine Johnson: I feel ready to go, but trust Jets’ plan for me

Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson ended a long wait to get back on the field when he was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday.

Johnson tore his Achilles in the second week of the 2024 season, so it has been nearly a year since he has had the green light to go full speed. Johnson hasn’t quite gotten that clearance yet, but he said on Tuesday that he feels like he’s able to handle a full workload even if he understands why the team wants to make sure he’s checking every box along the way.

“I feel ready to go, but I trust them,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “Like I like to say, they’re backing the Ferrari off the truck a little cautiously right now. I understand it. But I’m ready to go.”

Johnson had to watch as fellow 2022 Jets first-rounders Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson signed long-term extensions with the team this offseason. His injury ended hope of building on a promising 2023 season, but he’ll now have a chance to show that he’s worth the same kind of investment as his teammates. Doing so would help his wallet and the Jets’ chances of outperforming expectations in head coach Aaron Glenn’s first season.