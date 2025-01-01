Jerod Mayo: Drake Maye is our starter, if he’s healthy and ready to go, he’ll play

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said earlier this week that “everything is under consideration” when asked if he’d given any thought to sitting rookie quarterback Drake Maye in the team’s season finale against the Bills.

But now, it doesn’t appear Mayo is going to do that.

“Drake is our starting quarterback,” Mayo said in his Wednesday press conference. “If he’s healthy and ready to go, as we go through this week of practice, he’ll play.”

While the Patriots need a loss to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Mayo noted that’s not his focus.

“I’ve never been a part of a team — as a player or as a coach — going into the game not wanting to win and it’s not going to change today,” Mayo said. “That’s our message to the team.”

Maye said in his own press conference just after Mayo that he’s feeling good and excited to play a familiar opponent.

“I’m preparing like I’m the starter. I think I’m going to be the starter, so I’m looking forward to being out there,” Maye said. “I think I’m ready to go out there and win, and compete, win a close game. I want to get out there and get experience in these close games that you can’t replicate in practice, you can’t get those reps anywhere else.”

The Patriots could also play fellow rookie Joe Milton some at quarterback to get him some live reps.

In 12 appearances with 11 starts this season, Maye has completed 67 percent of his throws for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.