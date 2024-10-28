 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_danielswilliams_241028.jpg
Daniels strikes first in rivalry with Williams
nbc_pft_cardinalsdolphins_241028.jpg
Murray displays maturation in win over Dolphins
nbc_pft_jetspatriots_241028.jpg
Simms: Rodgers cannot carry Jets

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Jerod Mayo: Guys showed the resilience they’ve developed over the past few weeks

  
Published October 28, 2024 08:19 AM

There was no talk about the Patriots being soft after Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Rhamondre Stevenson’s touchdown with 22 seconds left to play lifted the Patriots to a 25-22 win a week after head coach Jerod Mayo called the team’s players soft as a result of their performance in a loss to the Jaguars in London. In his opening comments at a postgame press conference this week, Mayo said “the guys showed the resilience they’ve developed over the past few weeks” and returned to that theme while declining to revisit his previous assessment of the team’s players.

“I don’t think I’ve ever really questioned the resilience of this team,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “I’m not going to go back to those comments. What I will say is we have a room full of guys with the mentality that you got to change the page every day. Every day is a new day.”

Every day being a new day is a plus for Mayo and the Patriots as a whole because it means that there won’t be days of chatter about whether Mayo’s characterization of his team was actually an indictment of his own shortcomings as a coach.