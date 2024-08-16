Jerod Mayo on Matthew Judon trade: “We’ve gone years without having a premier rusher”

The Patriots have traded pass rusher Matthew Judon to the Falcons. So what will they do to replace his production?

“We’ve gone years without having a premier rusher — Chandler Jones, the Judons of the world — but we were able to manufacture pass rush through our stunts and games and our game planning,” coach Jerod Mayo told reporters after Thursday night’s preseason game against the Eagles. “It’s not going to be one person. It’s hard to sit here and say one person can replace Matthew Judon, both on the field and off the field. But I think we have a good group ready to go and step into those shoes.”

Mayo has no hard feelings about the fact that things didn’t work out.

“You guys know how I feel about Judon,” Mayo said. “And obviously he’s moving on. I felt like it’s a win-win for both parties and I wish him nothing but the best. I always tell the guys these are long-term relationships and nothing’s changed.”

Still, much has changed. Judon is out, and the Patriots parlayed one more year of service into a third-round pick in 2025. It won’t help them this season, and they’ll need others to fill the void.