Jerod Mayo will be starting training-camp practices later in the day, when it’s hotter

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerod Mayo will be starting training-camp practices later in the day, when it’s hotter

  
Published June 30, 2024 09:17 AM

The Patriots might have gone younger at coach, but they definitely won’t be going softer.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, new coach Jerod Mayo will delay training-camp practice start times by 90 minutes.

Last year, Bill Belichick started practice at 9:30 a.m. ET. Mayo will get them started at 11:00 a.m. ET. That will give the sun, and the temperatures, another 90 minutes to rise.

That likely won’t ruffle feathers. As former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer recently said on ESPN’s NFL Live, “Jerod coming right after Bill -- he learned from Bill, but he’s also bridging that gap to the youth. He has his own flavor and personality. Talking to some of the guys [who are with the team now], they love the way he’s approaching it. You just have to carry that over to wins during the season.”

That will be the biggest challenge. Winning. The talent isn’t what it was, which is one of the main reasons why Belichick is gone.

It’s unclear how many years Mayo will get to turn things around. It’s unrealistic to expect much in 2024. Which, of course, is the perfect way to ensure players avoid being complacent — and that they at all times have a chip on their shoulder.

For years, Tom Brady manufactured the notion that no one believed in the Patriots. Finally, it’s true. And it plays to the team’s benefit, if they can find a way to win some games they’re supposed to lose.