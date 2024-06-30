Jerod Mayo will be starting training-camp practices later in the day, when it’s hotter

The Patriots might have gone younger at coach, but they definitely won’t be going softer.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, new coach Jerod Mayo will delay training-camp practice start times by 90 minutes.

Last year, Bill Belichick started practice at 9:30 a.m. ET. Mayo will get them started at 11:00 a.m. ET. That will give the sun, and the temperatures, another 90 minutes to rise.

That likely won’t ruffle feathers. As former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer recently said on ESPN’s NFL Live, “Jerod coming right after Bill -- he learned from Bill, but he’s also bridging that gap to the youth. He has his own flavor and personality. Talking to some of the guys [who are with the team now], they love the way he’s approaching it. You just have to carry that over to wins during the season.”

That will be the biggest challenge. Winning. The talent isn’t what it was, which is one of the main reasons why Belichick is gone.

It’s unclear how many years Mayo will get to turn things around. It’s unrealistic to expect much in 2024. Which, of course, is the perfect way to ensure players avoid being complacent — and that they at all times have a chip on their shoulder.

For years, Tom Brady manufactured the notion that no one believed in the Patriots. Finally, it’s true. And it plays to the team’s benefit, if they can find a way to win some games they’re supposed to lose.