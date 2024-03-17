Jerome Bettis, Jr. will follow his Hall of Fame father to Notre Dame

The son of Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis will be following in his father’s footsteps, for now.

Jerome Bettis, Jr. has committed to Notre Dame, via ESPN.com.

The younger Bettis chose ND over Duke, Texas A&M, and Mississippi. He previously played running back, but he’s now a receiver. (He also used to wear No. 36. He changed to No. 4 in grade school.)

“One of the biggest things was changing my number, and so me really getting my number away from his, that was a big step for me realizing that at the end of the day, I’m my own man,” Bettis, Jr. told ESPN.com. “I love my dad and I love everything that I guess comes with him being my father, but at the same time, I create my own legacy and my own journey.”

There’s also wisdom in playing a position other than running back, if he ultimately plays well enough to follow his dad to the NFL. At receiver, the careers are longer and the money is better.

Jerome Jr. is taller than his father, by three inches. He’s also lighter, by more than 50 pounds.