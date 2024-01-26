Jerrod Johnson will interview for Steelers offensive coordinator Friday

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is making another stop on the offensive coordinator circuit Friday.

According to multiple reports, Johnson is interviewing with the Steelers about their top offensive assistant role. The Steelers fired Matt Canada during the regular season and had running backs coach Eddie Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan split the responsibilities for the rest of the year.

Johnson just wrapped up his first year with the Texans. His work with C.J. Stroud helped the team advance to the divisional round of the playoffs and it raised his profile in the coaching ranks.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team will be hiring an outside candidate to take over the role on a full-time basis. They have interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and they requested an interview with Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson.