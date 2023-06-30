Jerry Jeudy appreciates how Sean Payton coaches “every little detail”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is known for being one of the best offensive minds in football.

That came through during the team’s offseason program, as Payton implemented his scheme.

Earlier this week, receiver Jerry Jeudy noted how he personally improved from Payton’s tutelage.

“He coaches me in every way he can ,” Jeudy said, via Ben Swanson of the team’s website. “Every little detail that he’s seen me mess up on, he gives me his opinion on it and thinking of ways for me to get better. I appreciate having a coach that’s that dedicated in really helping me to become the best player I can be.

“He’s a great offensive-minded guy. So him just putting players in the right position and just so they can be successful with different alignments, moving me around and stuff like that, and also just having the other guys around me that it’s hard to just focus on me, because we got KJ [Hamler], we got ‘Court’ [Courtland Sutton], Tim Patrick, we got the running backs. … It’s going to be a lot of pieces that you have to focus on that he knows what to do with.”

The Broncos finished last season at No. 32 in scoring, so the club can only go up from there. But even with Payton’s good coaching, much of the offense’s success will come down to the performance of quarterback Russell Wilson. If he can round back into form, that should make the Broncos competitive in what’s expected to be a tough AFC.