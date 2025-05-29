Jerry Jeudy on Browns QB competition: I like it because it’s making them better

While the Browns did not have much team success in 2024, receiver Jerry Jeudy had his best season as a pro, catching 90 passes for 1,229 yards with four touchdowns.

He’d like to build on that in 2025, but first, Cleveland has to get its quarterback position settled.

As the club’s lead receiver, Jeudy said he doesn’t mind the four-way battle between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

“I like it because that’s just making each quarterback get better, competing against each other, really drive them to be the best version of themselves,” Jeudy said in his Wednesday press conference. “So, you always want that as a quarterback — or four quarterbacks.”

Since entering the league as the No. 15 overall pick in 2020, Jeudy has not had much consistency at QB. While he did have Russell Wilson as a starter from 2022-2023, the rest of his time as a pro has been marked by plenty of shifts at signal-caller. In an ideal world, that would change for Jeudy going forward.

“It’s pretty difficult because you want to always build that relationship with a quarterback and have that consistency throughout the years,” Jeudy said. “But as a receiver going through that, you’ve just got to keep working and learn how to adjust no matter what. Some situations aren’t going to go as planned, so you’ve just got to figure out how to just keep going and stay on the right path.”

For Jeudy, that just means being a friendly target to each of Cleveland’s four QBs by getting open. He said it’s been “amazing” to work with Flacco so far, noting that he can see why Amari Cooper called it “poetry in motion” when the Super Bowl XLVII MVP throws the ball.

Jeudy also has established a rapport with Pickett, having worked out with him during the offseason.

And as for the rookie QBs, Jeudy has been impressed so far.

“They’re working hard,” Jeudy said. “They’re competing very well — very smart, athletic quarterbacks that know the game of football, know how to play the position real well. Very smart. I’m excited. They’ve got a bright future ahead of them.”