Jerry Jeudy set to play Sunday vs. Commanders

The Broncos will have Jerry Jeudy for Week 2, as he’s off Denver’s final injury report of the week and is expected to play against Washington.

Jeudy missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. He was still limited for Wednesday’s practice but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website, head coach Sean Payton said in his Friday press conference that Jeudy won’t have any limitations on his snaps during the game.

“He’s healthy,” Payton said. “He’s good.”

Defensive tackle D.T. Jones (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) are also expected to play after they were full participants on Thursday and Friday.

But tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and edge rusher Frank Clark (hip) have both been ruled out. Dulcich and Clark are both expected to miss multiple weeks with their respective injuries.