Head Coach Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes in highly anticipated home debut
Deion Sanders on leaving for the NFL: “I would never do that”
NFL: AUG 05 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
NFL 2023 Week 2 injury report roundup: Cordarrelle Patterson set to play for Falcons
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Samuel Womack headed to IR after injuring his knee in practice

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jeudy set to play Sunday vs. Commanders

  
Published September 15, 2023 05:22 PM

The Broncos will have Jerry Jeudy for Week 2, as he’s off Denver’s final injury report of the week and is expected to play against Washington.

Jeudy missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. He was still limited for Wednesday’s practice but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website, head coach Sean Payton said in his Friday press conference that Jeudy won’t have any limitations on his snaps during the game.

“He’s healthy,” Payton said. “He’s good.”

Defensive tackle D.T. Jones (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) are also expected to play after they were full participants on Thursday and Friday.

But tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and edge rusher Frank Clark (hip) have both been ruled out. Dulcich and Clark are both expected to miss multiple weeks with their respective injuries.