nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension
nbc_pft_chargersfgs_241022.jpg
Chargers can’t expect to win with five FGs

Jerry Jones calls Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland game-time decisions for this week

  
Published October 22, 2024 11:35 AM

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons said on Monday that his availability for this week’s game against the 49ers is up in the air and it sounds like that will remain the case through the rest of the week.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Parsons will be a game-time decision due to the ankle injury that’s kept him out of the team’s last two games. Parsons has some company in that category.

Jones said that cornerback DaRon Bland will also be a game-time call. Bland has not played this season because of a foot injury, but he has been practicing with the team since being designated to return from injured reserve a couple of weeks ago.

Getting the two players back would be a plus for a Cowboys defense that was shredded by the Lions in their last game, but we won’t know if they’ll have either of them until closer to kickoff on Sunday night.