Jerry Jones compares the Micah Parsons trade to the Herschel Walker trade

  
Published August 28, 2025 08:41 PM

In justifying during a Thursday night press conference the stunning decision to trade linebacker Micah Parsons to the Packers, Jerry Jones invokes the Herschel Walker trade.

Jerry, I witnessed the Herschel Walker trade. I knew the Herschel Walker trade. The Herschel Walker trade was a friend of mine (for a game or so). Jerry, this is no Herschel Walker trade.

As to Parsons, Jones said this could “be a tremendous thing for our fans and the success of this team.”

For Parsons, the Cowboys got two first-round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark. For Walker, the Cowboys got three first-round picks, three second-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick. It helped lay the foundation for the construction of the team that won three Super Bowls in four years.

No, this is not the Herschel Walker trade. Not even close. But we wouldn’t expected Jerry to admit to the simple fact that they screwed this one up.

Because they did.