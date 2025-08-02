 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Jerry Jones dismisses Micah Parsons trade request as “negotiations”

  
Published August 2, 2025 05:37 PM

Micah Parsons says he wants out. Jerry Jones says not to worry about it.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Cowboys owner dismissed Parsons’s trade request as “part of negotiations.”

Asked whether he’d consider trading Parsons, Jones said, “I don’t really place that with any real seriousness.”

Jones compared the trade request to the “bad back” that is keeping Parsons from practicing. It’s all part of an effort to get a deal done.

Is Jones surprised? “Not really. Not really at all. This is just negotiation.”

Jones said the negotiation has been happening since March, and he admitted that he has talked contract with “many, many, many players.”

Jones mentioned the back problem that is keeping Parsons from practicing multiple times. And Jones eventually said this, as to whether it’s good to see Parsons still at practice: “I wish his back would get better.”

Whether it’s the “bad back” or the trade request. Jones didn’t seem to be bothered by the situation. He thinks Cowboys fans shouldn’t be, either.

His message to fans was simple: “Don’t lose any sleep over it.”

Jones is basically calling Micah’s bluff. It’s now for Micah to show it’s not a bluff. If it isn’t a bluff.