Jerry Jones dismisses Micah Parsons trade request as “negotiations”

Micah Parsons says he wants out. Jerry Jones says not to worry about it.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Cowboys owner dismissed Parsons’s trade request as “part of negotiations.”

Asked whether he’d consider trading Parsons, Jones said, “I don’t really place that with any real seriousness.”

Jones compared the trade request to the “bad back” that is keeping Parsons from practicing. It’s all part of an effort to get a deal done.

Is Jones surprised? “Not really. Not really at all. This is just negotiation.”

Jones said the negotiation has been happening since March, and he admitted that he has talked contract with “many, many, many players.”

Jones mentioned the back problem that is keeping Parsons from practicing multiple times. And Jones eventually said this, as to whether it’s good to see Parsons still at practice: “I wish his back would get better.”

Whether it’s the “bad back” or the trade request. Jones didn’t seem to be bothered by the situation. He thinks Cowboys fans shouldn’t be, either.

His message to fans was simple: “Don’t lose any sleep over it.”

Jones is basically calling Micah’s bluff. It’s now for Micah to show it’s not a bluff. If it isn’t a bluff.