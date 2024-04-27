Jerry Jones: Draft isn’t over, but we’re “keenly interested” in Ezekiel Elliott reunion

The Cowboys had running back Jonathon Brooks “high, high, high” on their draft board heading into Friday night, but they weren’t able to secure the former Texas Longhorn’s services.

Brooks went to the Panthers and Friday night ended without a running back joining the Cowboys. That keeps the prospect of a reunion with an old friend front and center heading into the final day of the draft.

The Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott appear to be on the way to getting back together. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t confirm anything Friday and he didn’t rule out adding a back in the final rounds, but it certainly sounds like a homecoming is in the cards.

“First of all, the draft’s not over and that’s a thought,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “And it was a long time before a running back was taken in today’s draft. But we also are keenly interested in seeing what the future might look like with Zeke.”

Jones said Elliott is still good enough to be a starter in the NFL and it’s looking more and more like he’ll be the Cowboys’ starter come September.