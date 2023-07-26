 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones’ expectation for Dak Prescott: “Don’t turn the ball over”

  
Published July 26, 2023 10:16 AM

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw an NFL-high 15 interceptions last season. Jerry Jones doesn’t want to see that again.

Jones said as the Cowboys opened camp that he believes Prescott’s turnover problem last season was outside of the norm for a quarterback of his caliber, and won’t happen again.

“What I expect is not the unexpected. What last year represented relative to turnovers was unexpected,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I expect to see what we expect from Dak, which is don’t turn the ball over, be protective of the ball. When I think of Dak, that’s the first thing that comes to my mind. That’s what he does good.”

Over the course of his career, Prescott has thrown interceptions on just 2.0 percent of his passes, a very good number. Last year, Prescott threw interceptions on 3.8 percent of his passes. If the Cowboys can get Prescott to cut back on the interceptions to where he has been for most of his career, their passing game should be in very good shape.