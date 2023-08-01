Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott return not ruled out at all

After the Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, team owner Jerry Jones said that the team was not closing the door on a return and the suspension of Ronald Jones might have opened it wider.

Jones was suspended for the first two games of the regular season for a PED violation on Monday and his presence had not done much to convince observers that the Cowboys had enough depth behind Tony Pollard. Elliott would do a bit more to fit that profile and Jones was asked about the former Cowboy on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday.

Jones said the team is “reading the tea leaves” when asked about Elliott and that “he’s not ruled out at all” as an option to return to Dallas.

Elliott met with the Patriots over the weekend in what was his first known visit since being dropped by the Cowboys. No deal has come together in New England, however, and that may mean a reunion is in the cards.