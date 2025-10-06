 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones fires off middle finger to Jets fans on Sunday

  
Published October 6, 2025 06:57 AM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was all smiles before Sunday’s win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. During the game, he was all fingers.

One in particular.

Video has emerged of Jones giving the middle finger to Jets fans. While a generally harmless and fun gesture (I’ve become completely desensitized after dealing with Simms for eight years), the NFL has a history of frowning upon such gestures.

In 2009, the league fined the late Bud Adams $250,000 for shooting the double bird from his suite in a game against the Bills.

We’ll see if the league does anything. And, if the league does, we’ll see if Jerry cares. The combination of an accumulation of billions and the shedding of any remaining filters (if there even were any) on the wrong side of 80 creates a sweet spot in which a person will say and do all sorts of things that could make others sour.