Jerry Jones: If we can trade Packers’ picks for a “really special” player, we’ll do it

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones made the biggest trade of the year when he sent Micah Parsons to Green Bay for Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. He’s open to making the second-biggest trade of the year if the right player is available in a trade for those two picks from the Packers.

After Sunday’s loss to the Bears, Jones was asked if he would consider trading the Packers’ picks for a player, and Jones said that would depend on whether a great player is available.

“If I had the opportunity to really do some good with those picks, I would do it. We’ve got them and that’s one of the advantages to making the trade,” Jones said. “You’ve got to have something that comes your way that’s really special, and if you’ve got the currency to do it, which in this case would be draft picks, we’ll do it.”

Jones said the Cowboys can’t necessarily make a big trade, if no other teams are making big-time players available.

“To use that capital, you’ve got to have the opportunity to use it,” Jones said.

Jones said he believes the Cowboys are a playoff-caliber team, but that their defense has to play better. Using those extra draft picks to trade for an impact player on defense could be an option.