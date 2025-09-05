Jerry Jones: I’m so proud of the Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer had them ready to play

The Cowboys lost on Thursday night in Philadelphia, but owner and General Manager Jerry Jones was pleased with his team’s performance.

“I’m so proud of this team, I really am proud,” Jones said after the game.

Jones said new head coach Brian Schottenheimer did an excellent job of having the team ready to go against the defending Super Bowl champions on the road.

“I’m so impressed with him,” Jones said of Schottenheimer. “It just makes me sick that he didn’t win this game and I know what it meant to him. We were all riding with him. We all feel it, he had them ready to play. He had them ready to play.”

Jones also said quarterback Dak Prescott played as well as ever, getting the ball into his receivers’ hands even if they didn’t always catch it.

“I thought Dak may have played one of the best games I’ve ever seen him play. We had the ball in the hands of our key guys,” Jones said. “I just can’t say enough about this effort and I give Brian and I give his staff all the credit in the world.”