Jerry Jones leaves NFL’s media committee

One of the NFL’s most important owners has left one of the NFL’s most important committees.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal recently reported that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has left the media committee. Fischer calls it a “rare change” to the league’s $12.4 billion TV rights operation.

Jones will not be replaced on the committee, which is chaired by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Jones will continue to serve as the chairperson of the committee overseeing the NFL’s in-house media operation.

The official explanation for the change was that the two media committees regularly have joint meetings, so he’s still involved in both. Like many official explanations, that one seems odd. If the two committees are so closely aligned, why not leave him on both?

At least they didn’t say he’ll be pursuing other interests and/or spending more time with his family.