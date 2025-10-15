 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs
nbc_pft_cowboys_pickens_jerry_251015.jpg
Cowboys must prepare for Pickens wanting more
nbc_pft_trade_dealine_jones_251015.jpg
Jones doesn’t rule out trade deadline move

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs
nbc_pft_cowboys_pickens_jerry_251015.jpg
Cowboys must prepare for Pickens wanting more
nbc_pft_trade_dealine_jones_251015.jpg
Jones doesn’t rule out trade deadline move

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones: Matt Eberflus who I want in the foxhole with me

  
Published October 15, 2025 09:22 AM

Week 6 was another rough one for the Cowboys defense and the team ranks last in the league in yards allowed, but the results to this point in the season haven’t soured team owner Jerry Jones on the coach responsible for the unit.

During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that the issues the team is “dealing with here are not one, two major things” and expressed his confidence in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ ability to “address and get right” the smaller problems over the next 11 games of the season.

“He’s had tremendous experience,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “He’s dealt with adversity with a long record of, not only with us, but his tenure in Chicago and Indianapolis, and he’s had some great successes. . . . But he’s had his tail kicked. That’s who I want in the foxhole with me, because there’s no such thing as having all the answers. I jumped at it when I saw we had a chance to get him, I still feel as strongly as I did the day we brought him in here.”

Outside confidence in Eberflus may not be as high, but there’s been no sign from anyone in Dallas that a change is on the table and that means a fix will either come from within or not at all.