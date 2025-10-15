Jerry Jones: Matt Eberflus who I want in the foxhole with me

Week 6 was another rough one for the Cowboys defense and the team ranks last in the league in yards allowed, but the results to this point in the season haven’t soured team owner Jerry Jones on the coach responsible for the unit.

During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that the issues the team is “dealing with here are not one, two major things” and expressed his confidence in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ ability to “address and get right” the smaller problems over the next 11 games of the season.

“He’s had tremendous experience,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “He’s dealt with adversity with a long record of, not only with us, but his tenure in Chicago and Indianapolis, and he’s had some great successes. . . . But he’s had his tail kicked. That’s who I want in the foxhole with me, because there’s no such thing as having all the answers. I jumped at it when I saw we had a chance to get him, I still feel as strongly as I did the day we brought him in here.”

Outside confidence in Eberflus may not be as high, but there’s been no sign from anyone in Dallas that a change is on the table and that means a fix will either come from within or not at all.