Jerry Jones: Micah Parsons is under contract for this season

Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones may or may not have a handshake deal. But the Cowboys edge rusher has not signed a contract extension, and by the sound of it, nothing is imminent.

The Cowboys owner said Wednesday it’s been awhile since he’s talked to Parsons.

“I haven’t talked with him in about four or five weeks, and of course, that’ll be necessary if he’s going to get a [new] contract,” Jones told Jori Epstein of Yahoo. “But he’s got a contract. That’s the point. Be sure and clear about that.”

Parsons, 25, became eligible for an extension after the 2023 season, and he now is in the final year of his contract scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option. He wants a new deal and is expected eventually to get one that will top Ja’Marr Chase’s annual average of $40.25 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

The Cowboys are doing what the Cowboys do, though, and delaying the inevitable.

While Parsons has been in and out of the voluntary offseason program, he is unlikely to show up for training camp without a new deal. A year ago, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed all of training camp before signing a four-year, $136 million deal only 12 days before the start of the seasons.

Parsons has 52.5 sacks, four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro honors in his first four seasons.