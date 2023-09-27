Jerry Jones: Red zone offense not a long-term concern

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s decision to take over offensive play calling in 2023 was a big offseason storyline in Dallas and one area of the attack has been under the microscope over the first three weeks of the season.

The Cowboys have had a league-high 15 red zone drives so far this year, but only six of them have resulted in touchdowns. That shortcoming didn’t hurt them in season-opening routs of the Giants and Jets, but going 1-of-5 against the Cardinals was a big factor in their Week Three loss.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about his level of concern about the team’s 40 percent conversion rate in the red zone.

“I think the thing we need to zero in on is when we get that ball down in there close, we’ve got to get touchdowns,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “And that’s probably across the board over these last three ball games. We got a long time to go in this season. We got a lot of room to really adjust and correct these things. While it’s something to note, it’s not a long-range concern.”

Injuries on the offensive line have not helped matters for the Cowboys in the first three weeks and getting their preferred group together on a consistent basis may be one way to turn more of their drives into six points in the weeks to come.