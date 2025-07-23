Jerry Jones remains stubborn about serving as the Cowboys’ G.M.

When Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys 36 years ago, he made himself the General Manager.

To this day, he’s still in that role.

He was asked earlier this week whether he has ever considered stepping down.

“Momentarily,” Jones said, via fox4news.com. “Small fractions of seconds, I promise you that.”

Jones nevertheless remains stubborn and resolute in his position that he’s the right person for the job.

“I don’t apologize at all for the fact that I’ve got the passion to be in the spot I’m in or I have the background or I have the qualifications,” Jones said. “I don’t apologize about that at all to my mirror.”

His qualifications come only from the fact that he’s done the job for 36 years. He had no qualifications when he offered the job to himself.

It’s not the first time the question has been raised regarding whether Jones the G.M. should be replaced. In 2012, Bob Costas asked Jones whether Jerry the owner would have fired Jerry the G.M.

“Well, I think so . . . because he was there to dismiss,” Jones said at the time. “I’ve always worked for myself and you can’t do that. You basically have to straighten that guy out in the mirror when you work for yourself. But certainly, if I’d had the discretion, I’ve done it with coaches and certainly I would have changed a general manager.”

It leads back to the fundamental burden every fan of every pro team faces (except the Packers) carries. The owner can’t be fired. And if the owner makes himself (or herself) the G.M., the owner can’t be fired. Or the coach. Or the kicker. Or the quarterback.

There’s no job security like holding a controlling interest in the equity. And there’s no frustration for a fan like being stuck with a bad owner.