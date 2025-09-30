Jerry Jones responds to Micah Parsons: He told me to lose his number, so I did

It’s hard to say when the relationship between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and edge rusher Micah Parsons was permanently severed.

Did it happen when Jones believed Parsons reneged on a handshake deal in April? Was it after Jones pulled the trigger on a trade of Parsons to the Packers?

In the end, the “when” doesn’t matter.

What’s done is done, and it’s clear that both sides have hurt feelings they won’t let go.

Parsons complained after Sunday’s game that Jones — who he didn’t call by name — “couldn’t tell me [about the trade] as a man.”

Jones responded on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

“I really don’t want to respond to that at all,” Jones said, before responding, “but that phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial. It was, ‘Don’t call him anymore.’ So I quit those calls.”

Parsons spent four seasons in Dallas and made four Pro Bowls and 52.5 sacks before the Cowboys traded him to the Packers on Aug. 28. He has 2.5 sacks this season, including a sack of Dak Prescott in overtime Sunday.

Jones may have lost Parsons’ number, but he didn’t lose to Parsons’ team. The Cowboys and Packers tied 40-40, which Jones intimated was a win for his team against Parsons.

“When you don’t have a player anymore, he’s lining up directly against you, plus you don’t have him on your defensive side of the ball, now that’s a real good test,” Jones said on the radio, “and I’m glad that everybody got to see it where it goes and it left me feeling good about our trade.”