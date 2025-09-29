Micah Parsons is not happy with his performance or the game’s outcome

It was not the homecoming Micah Parsons envisioned when he returned to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

“Shit, I’m not even lying, I’m pissed off,” Parsons said after the 40-40 tie with the Cowboys. “I’m very disappointed overall with how we performed. I took Jordan [Love] to the side and told him, ‘Thank you for having our back today.’ . . . Today, Jordan played like the player he was, and we let him down.”

Parsons credited Dak Prescott for playing better than he and the Packers defense played, and he told the Cowboys quarterback just that afterward.

“Dak played a hell of a game, and I give him kudos for that,” Parsons said.

Parsons spent four seasons in Dallas before the Cowboys traded him to the Packers on Aug. 28. He exchanged pleasantries with some of his former teammates and traded jerseys with Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs after the game.

Parsons’ feelings about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, though, haven’t changed.

“The emotions for me, being in Dallas, went away the moment they traded me,” Parsons said. “When [Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst] said he was trading for me, he said, ‘Let me call [defensive tackle Kenny Clark] before [the news] breaks.

“The importance for the organization in that, like I didn’t get to talk to my owner. The person that drafted me. I found out through my agent. To me, that emotion side was pointless because the same way he called me into his office as a man, he couldn’t tell me as a man. That emotion side was gone; it was more of a respect factor at this point.”

Parsons, who received more cheers than boos when he came out for pregame warmups, finished with three tackles and three quarterback hits. His only sack came in overtime with the Cowboys facing a second-and-goal from the 4, and Prescott scrambled out of the pocket and toward the end zone. Parsons caught him from behind at the line of scrimmage.

An incompletion later, the Cowboys had to settle for the field goal.

“It’s just all about not letting your teammates down,” Prescott said. “Going 100 percent every play. I owe it to every person in the organization, every person in our locker room, to give my absolute best every single time. I’m here on this podium because I’m supposed to make that play. I’m supposed to help our defense. That’s why I was brought here. Making plays is what I’m supposed to do. Taking over games is what I’m supposed to do. I don’t think I should be rewarded for that play.”

In the third quarter, Parsons appeared to hit his back and his head on the turf on a Javonte Williams run. He went into the sideline medical tent and was there when Prescott threw his second touchdown pass.

Parsons said he was required to be checked for a concussion.

“I came out for a play,” Parsons said. “The next thing I know they’re taking me to the tent. I thought it was very weird. When I came up, I grabbed my back. That was just so weird. I don’t know what was going on. . . . That was real strange.”

Everything about Sunday night was strange, with no winners after 70 minutes of football.

It remains to be seen who wins the trade.