Jets add Ks Riley Patterson, Spencer Shrader to practice squad

With kicker Greg Zuerlein dealing with a left knee injury, the Jets have elected to sign a pair of kickers to their practice squad.

Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader are joining New York, according to a report from NFL Media.

Both players worked out for the Jets on Tuesday, along with a few other kickers.

Patterson has more experience, having kicked in 39 games since 2021 for Detroit, Jacksonville, and Cleveland. He’s hit 53-of-59 field goals and 93-of-97 extra points.

An undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, Shrader kicked in one game or the Colts this year. While he didn’t attempt a field goal, he did hit all three of his extra points.

Zuerlein has struggled this year, hitting just 9-of-15 field goal attempts and 13-of-14 extra points. NFL Media reports the Jets will sit him out this week to give his knee time to heal, with either Patterson or Schrader playing in Thursday night’s game against the Texans.