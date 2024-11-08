Jets add Tyler Conklin to injury report, list him as questionable

The Jets made a notable addition to their injury report on Friday.

Tight end Tyler Conklin landed on the report due to an ankle injury. He is listed as questionable to play, but was a full participant in practice.

Conklin has 27 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Jets will not have linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) and offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring) against the Cardinals. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel), and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) are in the same category.