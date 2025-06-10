J.K. Dobbins signs with Broncos

Running back J.K. Dobbins visited with the Broncos last week. This week, it became more than a visit.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Dobbins has signed a one-year deal with the Broncos.

It’s a $5.25 million deal. We’re trying to confirm whether that’s the base value or the maximum compensation.

Given Dobbins’s injury history, it’s likely the maximum value. And it’s likely that the base package will include not-insignificant per-game roster bonuses.

In his only season with the Chargers, Dobbins had a career-high 905 rushing yards in 13 games. He added 153 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns. He missed four games last year due to an MCL injury.

Dobbins began his career as a second-round pick of the Ravens. As a rookie, he rushed for 805 yards on 134 carries, an average of 6.0 yards per attempt. He tore an ACL in the 2021 preseason, gained 520 rushing yards in eight games in 2022, and then tore an Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

The Broncos now have five running backs on the roster: Jaleel McLauglin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, Blake Watson, and rookie RJ Harvey. It remains to be seen where Dobbins fits on the depth chart.

UPDATED 4:05 p.m. ET: Per a source with knowledge of the deal, he gets $2.065 million fully guaranteed. He also has $680,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. The remaining $2.5 million comes from incentives based on yards from scrimmage.