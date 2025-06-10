Mike McDaniel gives candid answer regarding Jalen Ramsey’s future

Jalen Ramsey remains with the Dolphins but for how long?

The Dolphins and Ramsey both desire a split and have worked to facilitate a trade since April. Ramsey was not at the mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and coach Mike McDaniel called it an excused absence since the three-time All-Pro is not expected to be with the team this season.

“We are focused on building the Dolphins today. Anything outside of that, any sort of distractions, I’m not focused on,” McDaniel said, via Shane Shoemaker of the Sporting News.

McDaniel had a blunt answer when asked if he was surprised Ramsey remains on the roster.

“Personally, I don’t give a shit about what I feel,” McDaniel said. “I don’t even really go down that road of how I feel about it. My job is to react and control my controllables and make sure that people are moving in one direction appropriately. Business is business.”

Ramsey, 30 hasn’t made All-Pro since 2021, but he was a Pro Bowler as recently as 2023 despite playing only 10 games that season. In 2024, he totaled 60 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and 11 passes defensed in 17 games.