Kirk Cousins: Obviously you’d love to play, but that’s not the situation I’m in

Kirk Cousins is now prepared to stick with the Falcons.

Cousins spoke to reporters after Atlanta’s minicamp practice on Tuesday, saying that he’s going to support second-year QB Michael Penix however he can.

“Obviously, you would love to play,” Cousins said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website. “But I am not going to dwell on things that are not reality. That’s not the situation I am in. So, it’s better spent to be focused on the situation I am in, controlling what you can control. I think that is the right mindset to have.”

While Cousins confirmed that he and the team had conversations about trading him. But at this point, those talks are over.

“We are moving forward now,” Cousins said.

And what’s Cousins’ ideal situation for 2025?

“Right now it’s being in the situation I am in and being the best I can. And hopefully in February, we — as an organization — are holding up the Lombardi Trophy,” Cousins said. “And how we do that is more important as a team that we do that, some way, some how. That’s where the focus has to be: That we as an organization win a championship and each one of us individually has to do our part in that to get there.”

Having signed a four-year deal with the Falcons last year, Cousins is set to make $27.5 million in base salary in 2025. Unless there’s an injury or an unexpected change elsewhere, Cousins will earn that with Atlanta.