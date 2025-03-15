Jets agree to deals with receiver Tyler Johnson, cornerback Kris Boyd

The Jets made a couple of additions in free agency late Friday night.

Former Rams wide receiver Tyler Johnson and former Texans cornerback Kris Boyd, both agreed to terms with the Jets, their agents told reporters.

Johnson played in 15 games for the Rams last year, with two starts, and had 26 catches for 291 yards and a touchdown.

Boyd played all 17 games for the Texans last season. He didn’t get on the field much on defense, appearing on just 4 percent of Houston’s special teams snaps, but he was a major contributor on special teams, playing on 77 percent of snaps. Boyd’s most memorable moment came in the Texans’ loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs, when he committed a penalty on a kickoff and then shoved Texans special teams coach Frank Ross after running off the field.