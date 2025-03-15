 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets agree to deals with receiver Tyler Johnson, cornerback Kris Boyd

  
Published March 15, 2025 09:50 AM

The Jets made a couple of additions in free agency late Friday night.

Former Rams wide receiver Tyler Johnson and former Texans cornerback Kris Boyd, both agreed to terms with the Jets, their agents told reporters.

Johnson played in 15 games for the Rams last year, with two starts, and had 26 catches for 291 yards and a touchdown.

Boyd played all 17 games for the Texans last season. He didn’t get on the field much on defense, appearing on just 4 percent of Houston’s special teams snaps, but he was a major contributor on special teams, playing on 77 percent of snaps. Boyd’s most memorable moment came in the Texans’ loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs, when he committed a penalty on a kickoff and then shoved Texans special teams coach Frank Ross after running off the field.