Jets agree to terms with Jamin Davis

Linebacker Jamin Davis joined the Jets late in the 2024 season and he will be sticking with the team in 2025.

Davis confirmed a report that he has agreed to terms on a new deal with the AFC East club. Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that it is a one-year deal.

The Jets claimed Davis off of waivers from the Vikings at the end of December and he did not appear in a game for the team. He joined the Vikings after being released by the Commanders earlier in the season and had five tackles and a sack in four games with Minnesota.

The Commanders selected Davis with the 19th overall pick of the 2021 draft. He had 282 tackles, seven sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries with Washington.