 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers
nbc_pft_kupp_250313.jpg
Potential Kupp landing spots after Rams release

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers
nbc_pft_kupp_250313.jpg
Potential Kupp landing spots after Rams release

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets agree to terms with Jamin Davis

  
Published March 13, 2025 09:35 AM

Linebacker Jamin Davis joined the Jets late in the 2024 season and he will be sticking with the team in 2025.

Davis confirmed a report that he has agreed to terms on a new deal with the AFC East club. Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that it is a one-year deal.

The Jets claimed Davis off of waivers from the Vikings at the end of December and he did not appear in a game for the team. He joined the Vikings after being released by the Commanders earlier in the season and had five tackles and a sack in four games with Minnesota.

The Commanders selected Davis with the 19th overall pick of the 2021 draft. He had 282 tackles, seven sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries with Washington.