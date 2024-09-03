 Skip navigation
Jets agree to three-year extension with CB Michael Carter II

  
Published September 3, 2024 07:03 PM

The Jets have agreed to terms with cornerback Michael Carter II on a three-year, $30.75 million extension, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The contract includes $19 million in guarantees and has another $3 million in incentives.

The deal makes Carter the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL.

He was entering the final year of his contract scheduled to make $3.3366 million in base salary.

A fifth-round pick in 2021, Carter has played 47 games with 20 starts. He has 185 tackles, two interceptions, 23 pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble.