Jets announce deal with Quinnen Williams

The Jets announced their long-term deal with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to secure Quinnen as a New York Jet for the foreseeable future, as he embodies everything we look for in our players,” Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said in a statement. “He is a leader on and off the field, who does everything asked of him and more. He is a young, ascending player who has shown a consistent ability to dominate the line of scrimmage and help this team win. We are happy to have the business of football behind us and to turn our focus to getting ready for the 2023 season.”

According to multiple reports, Williams will receive a four-year contract extension worth $96 million with $66 million in guaranteed money. He now is under contract with the Jets through 2027.

“Quinnen is the epitome of a Jet,” Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said. “His commitment to this organization and our fans is consistently on display in his play, in his preparation, and in his work serving those in this area. We are looking forward to him, his wife, Maranda, and their new baby girl being Jets for a long time.”

The Jets drafted Williams third overall in 2019, the first year of the Douglas era, so Williams becomes Douglas’ first Jets draft pick to sign a multiyear extension.

Williams had scrubbed his Twitter account and skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason program as he awaited a new deal. It was worth the wait.

Only Aaron Donald, at $31.7 million per season, makes more in annual average at the position.

“The success of this organization is beyond important to me and completing this deal allows me to turn all my attention to positively impacting that,” Williams said. “I am thrilled to put forth my best efforts alongside my brothers to get prepared for this season ahead of us.”

Williams had a team-high 12 sacks in earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for the first time.

The Jets finished fourth in total defense.

“When you have guys like Quinnen, you’re happy for him because of all the work he puts in and how much he cares about this game,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s a dominant force inside. When he’s playing at his best, he makes it easy for everybody to do their jobs, but not just that, he’s the ultimate team guy and is very coachable. I’m happy for him and his family,. He’s deserving of everything.”