Jets announce Harrison Phillips trade, cut two players

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is officially a member of the Jets.

The team announced that they sent 2026 and 2027 sixth-round picks to the Vikings for Phillips and a 2027 seventh-round pick on Thursday. The deal was agreed to on Wednesday.

In addition to the Phillips announcement, the Jets announced three other moves. Defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and cornerback Ryan Cooper have been released while defensive lineman Rashad Weaver has been placed on injured reserve.

The Jets will have many more cuts to make in the coming days as they work to set their initial 53-man roster by Tuesday’s deadline.