Jets announce they’re moving on from Aaron Rodgers

After the news was reported late last week, the Jets have formalized it with an announcement:

They are moving on from Aaron Rodgers.

The team’s new head coach Aaron Glenn and new General Manager Darren Mougey released a joint statement saying that the club met with Rodgers last week and informed him that he will not be back in 2025.

“Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback,” Glenn and Mougey’s statement reads. “It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

Team owner Woody Johnson also had a statement in the team’s announcement.

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” Johnson said. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

Rodgers played just four offensive snaps for the Jets in 2023, suffering a torn Achilles in the Week 1 matchup against the Bills on Monday Night Football. He returned in 2024, playing all 17 games for the club. But the season ended with a disappointing 5-12 record.

Rodgers, who turned 41 in December, completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024.

The Jets are likely to release Rodgers with a post-June 1 designation, spreading out the cap hit.

Pittsburgh is the early betting favorite to land Rodgers, with Las Vegas, San Francisco, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Indianapolis the next teams up. The Rams and Giants are also in the mix from a betting odds perspective.