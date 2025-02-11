Steelers are the early betting favorites for the next Aaron Rodgers destination
The lone Super Bowl win for Aaron Rodgers came against the Steelers, more than 14 years ago. His next shot at a second ring could come against the team he kept from getting its seventh.
The Steelers are the early betting favorites to be Rodgers’s next team. DraftKings has Pittsburgh at 2-1.
The Raiders, who probably wouldn’t help Rodgers get to the top of the mountain in 2025, have 3-1 odds. The 49ers are at +350. (If you trust us on anything, trust us on this — he will not be a 49er.)
Next come the Vikings (please, God, no) at +400, the Titans at +750, and the Colts at +850.
The Rams come in at 10-1, and the Giants are at 12-1. (With the Giants, he wouldn’t have to move.)
The Steelers make the most sense, given the current options and the franchise’s fairly recent year-at-a-time strategy until they find their next long-term option. But, as value goes, the Titans seem to be a compelling choice. Rodgers has long-term ties to Chad Brinker, who currently runs the show in Tennessee and holds final say over all football decisions.
Of course, given Rodgers’s well-documented feelings about the Green Bay front office — where Brinker worked from 2009 through 2022 — some fences might need to be mended, in both directions, to make that happen.