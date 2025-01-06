Jets, Bears, Saints are expected to request interviews with Aaron Glenn

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is set to be a popular man in the coming days.

Glenn’s work putting together a strong defense despite losing numerous key players to injuries over the course of the 2024 season has landed him on the radar of several teams that are currently looking for head coaches. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets, Bears, and Saints are all expected to request interviews with Glenn.

Glenn has ties to both the Jets and the Saints. He played for the Jets during his first eight seasons as an NFL cornerback and he was a defensive backs coach in New Orleans for five years before landing his current job in 2021.

The Lions have steadily improved on defense over the course of Glenn’s time in Detroit and they finished seventh in points allowed this season.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is also expected to be a candidate for openings around the league, so there may be significant changes coming to Dan Campbell’s coaching staff whenever the team is done playing.