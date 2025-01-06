 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year's resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Jets, Bears, Saints are expected to request interviews with Aaron Glenn

  
Published January 6, 2025 09:12 AM

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is set to be a popular man in the coming days.

Glenn’s work putting together a strong defense despite losing numerous key players to injuries over the course of the 2024 season has landed him on the radar of several teams that are currently looking for head coaches. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets, Bears, and Saints are all expected to request interviews with Glenn.

Glenn has ties to both the Jets and the Saints. He played for the Jets during his first eight seasons as an NFL cornerback and he was a defensive backs coach in New Orleans for five years before landing his current job in 2021.

The Lions have steadily improved on defense over the course of Glenn’s time in Detroit and they finished seventh in points allowed this season.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is also expected to be a candidate for openings around the league, so there may be significant changes coming to Dan Campbell’s coaching staff whenever the team is done playing.