Jets, Bills head to overtime

We’re headed to overtime at MetLife Stadium.

The Bills were up 13-3 at halftime and Aaron Rodgers was ruled out of the game, but the Jets showed resiliency by rallying for 13 straight points to take a 16-13 lead. The Bills got the ball back with 1:48 left to play and drove for a 50-yard field goal attempt by Tyler Bass to send the game to an extra period.

Bass hit the left upright with the kick, but it caromed in and the score is tied 16-16.

It’s been a wild night in the Meadowlands and it isn’t over yet.