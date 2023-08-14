Jets cancel second joint practice scheduled with Bucs

The Jets had the second joint practice scheduled with the Panthers canceled by weather last week. This week, the Jets reportedly made the decision to cut short their scheduled joint practices with the Buccaneers.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Jets informed the Bucs that they will participate in only one joint practice between the teams. The Jets will practice by themselves Thursday, leaving Tampa Bay to find an alternate location in New Jersey to practice.

The teams play at MetLife Stadium on Friday in Week 2 of the preseason.

“It’ll be very good to get some situational football done against someone other than ourselves,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Monday, via video from Pewter Report. “We need a lot of work. We need to see different things. Everybody kind of gets stuck in a rut so to speak camp-wise in kind of knowing who does what and what does it when, so it’ll be good to go up against somebody else. It’ll be good work for us.”