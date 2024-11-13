 Skip navigation
Jets claim C Connor McGovern off waivers from Saints

  
Published November 12, 2024 07:20 PM

The Saints cut center Connor McGovern on Monday, a sign that starter Erik McCoy is ready to return from injured reserve. The Jets claimed McGovern off waivers Tuesday, the team announced.

McGovern, 27, was on the Jets’ practice squad when the Saints signed him to their active roster Oct. 4. He played 369 snaps in six games for New Orleans.

McGovern has 97 career starts at guard and center. He started seven games for the Jets last season before a dislocated kneecap ended his season, landing him on injured reserve Oct. 31.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2017.